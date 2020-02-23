“Making Authentic Friendships” special needs friend app

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new web app is making it easier for people with special needs to make new connections and find a friend in their city.
Also known as “Making Authentic Friendships”, was developed by a woman whose brother was diagnosed with ADHD and autism at a young age.
The developer saw her brother struggle at making friends and decided to do something about it; not just for him, but for anyone on the spectrum.
The app’s focus is on getting a conversation started.
It asks the users for their name, age, location and diagnosis.
The app first launched in August of 2019 and already has users in 35 states and 12 countries.
