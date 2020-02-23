Red Raiders beat Stanford in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, TX (KCBD) - A day after suffering their first loss of the season in a 6-2 loss to Tennessee, the Red Raiders came back to beat Stanford 7-2 Saturday night in the Round Rock Classic.
Tech trailed the Cardinal 2-0 after a half inning, but rallied with solo runs in the first, second, fourth and 8th and added three in the 7th.
Starter Bryce Bonnin went five innings giving up four hits and 2 runs with nine strikeouts.
Micah Dallas came in to close it out and he struck out six.
Cole Stillwell homered in the first.
The 5-1 Red Raiders close out the Round Rock Classic Sunday afternoon facing Houston.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.