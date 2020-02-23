Red Raiders roll to a win on the road, 87-57 over Iowa State

AMES, IOWA (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders went to Ames, Iowa and topped Iowa State 87-57 Saturday evening. Tech is now 18-9 overall and 9-5 in the Big 12 Conference.
The Red Raiders led 51-35 at the half.
The Red Raiders shot 56.4% from the field and were 17-19 from the free throw line.
Jahmi’us Ramsey led the way with 25 points and seven assists.
Kyler Edwards added 19. TJ Holyfield chipped in 10. Kevin McCullar started again and he had 6 points and 11 rebounds.
Iowa State falls to 0-10 when scoring less than 68 points in a game. The Red Raider defense held them to 21 points in the second half.
The Red Raiders are back on the road Feb. 25 visiting Oklahoma at 8 p.m.
