LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Warm and windy weather wraps up this weekend with temperatures starting a bit warmer today and the light showers this morning top soil will become a factor by afternoon.
Wind speeds from the west are expected to become sustained between 20-30mph with gusts up to 50mph. Blowing dust due to agitated topsoil from morning showers may reduce visibility at times for motorists and certainly impact allergy sufferers by afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 60′s to low 70′s.
A weak cold front arrives tonight bringing northwesterly wind with speeds reducing overnight to become sustained between 10-15mph. Morning temperatures fall back into the mid 30′s. Monday afternoon temperatures will be slightly cooler, in the mid 60′s with sunny sky.
A stronger surge of cold air will begin to push through the South Plains Tuesday which will make for a breezy and chilly day with afternoon temperatures struggling to get out of the 40′s under a mix of clouds and sun. A low chance for precipitation on Tuesday with the arrival of the cold front, though timing will be everything for rain chances.
Hard freeze temperatures in the 20′s will be a factor by Wednesday morning which will keep afternoon temperatures from getting out of the 40′s again, but a warming trend begins Thursday with afternoon temperatures returning to the upper 50′s to low 60′s.
Friday and Saturday will be pleasant under sunny sky and afternoon temperatures in the 60′s.
