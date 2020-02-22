Warmer tonight, gusty winds Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Warmer temperatures are in the forecast across West Texas tonight and Sunday.
Clouds increase Saturday night with a few sprinkles or light showers possible overnight.
Lows remain in the middle 40’s. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
A slight chance of showers will be in the forecast Sunday as a Pacific cold front tracks across the area.
Highs will end up around 70 degrees in Lubbock with winds becoming west at 20 to 30 mph behind the frontal boundary.
This may kick up some blowing dust.
Elevated fire dangers exist during the afternoon hours, especially for areas south and southwest of Lubbock.
