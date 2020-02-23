10-year-old continues family tradition at Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival is the biggest of its kind in the world. Saturday was the 68th year for the event. People turn out to eat pancakes, bacon and sausage year after year, like Barret Noble, who has been going to festival since he was a toddler.
“I’ve probably been coming here for 7 or 8 years,” Barret said.
It’s a tradition for Barret and his family to attend the festival, which served 15,000 people and more than 60,000 pancakes to attendees on Saturday.
“She’s probably been bringing me since I could eat solid foods because my family loves to come to this and it’s just amazing to be here and eat pancakes. Why would you not come?”
Barret says a fluffy pancake is worth the long wait, and knowing the funds are going to charity makes it taste that much better.
“I think it’s awesome that it’s going to a good cause.”
David Sanderson says the money raised today, including the raffle tickets, will benefit 30 local charities because that’s what the Lubbock Lions Club is all about: bonding with the community and giving to others.
“I see families having a great time together. It's something that grandparents to children can all gather and come together,” Sanderson said.
Barret says he’s excited to continue the tradition.
“I can’t wait for next year because what I can tell from last year and this year, the pancakes were better this year, so I think it’s just going to get better and better,” Barret said. “I’m counting down the days until next year.”
Sanderson says the Lubbock Lions Club is currently the second largest in the United States and fourth largest in the world.
