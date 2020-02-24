Amber Alert issued for Albuquerque 2-year-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Johnny Arias. (Source: New Mexico State Police)
By KCBD Staff | February 24, 2020 at 6:19 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 6:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a young boy who they believe is in danger.

They are searching for 2-year-old Johnny Arias, who police say was taken by his father Joe Rito Arias.

Johnny has not been seen since around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Johnny’s father, Jose, is driving a 2011 black Kia Sorento with New Mexico turquoise centennial plates.

Jose Arias stands at 5-feet, 3-inches and weighs around 135 pounds.

Those who know anything about the two are asked to call APD at 505-242-COPS or dial 911.

