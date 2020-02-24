Amber Alert issued for Albuquerque 2-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a young boy who they believe is in danger.
They are searching for 2-year-old Johnny Arias, who police say was taken by his father Joe Rito Arias.
Johnny has not been seen since around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
Police say Johnny’s father, Jose, is driving a 2011 black Kia Sorento with New Mexico turquoise centennial plates.
Jose Arias stands at 5-feet, 3-inches and weighs around 135 pounds.
Those who know anything about the two are asked to call APD at 505-242-COPS or dial 911.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.