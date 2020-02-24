BNSF to close road for railroad repairs

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Starting Monday, Farm-to-Market Road 2150 will be closed as Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad performs routine maintenance on a railroad crossing.
Work on that railroad is expected to be complete by Wednesday. Traffic will be detoured around the area through County Roads 3800 and 3900 to connect with County Road 7900.
Starting Tuesday, BNSF will also work on Golf Course Road in Slaton and finish up Thursday. Traffic will be detoured to FM 400.
