BNSF to close road for railroad repairs

BNSF to close road for railroad repairs
BNSF will close FM 1250 on Feb. 24 for routine maintenance on a railroad. (Source: KCBD Graphic)
By KCBD Staff | February 24, 2020 at 8:14 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 8:14 AM

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Starting Monday, Farm-to-Market Road 2150 will be closed as Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad performs routine maintenance on a railroad crossing.

Work on that railroad is expected to be complete by Wednesday. Traffic will be detoured around the area through County Roads 3800 and 3900 to connect with County Road 7900.

Starting Tuesday, BNSF will also work on Golf Course Road in Slaton and finish up Thursday. Traffic will be detoured to FM 400.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.