Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, two separate incidents sent two people to the hospital.
- Last night one man was sent to a hospital after that person crashed their pickup truck into a traffic signal pole.
- That person continues to recover with serious injuries in a local hospital.
- And, one woman is recovering with moderate injuries after a shooting in the 3300 block of Avenue Q, close to a Josie’s restaurant.
- No details are available on what led to that shooting.
Voters have until Friday to vote early for next Tuesday’s primary election.
- Lubbock County Elections Office reports 666 people cast their ballots in Lubbock County on Sunday.
- That brings early voting totals in Lubbock County to 9,106 people.
Today, four weeks after basketball start Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash, the public will have an opportunity to say farewell.
- A public memorial for the Bryants, six friends and the helicopter pilot will take place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
- Today’s date, 2-24-20, pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna’s basketball jersey numbers, 2 and 24.
