DPS: Levelland suspect shot has ties to Mexican Mafia

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The suspect who was shot by a Lubbock County SWAT member remains in University Medical Center in critical condition.
The suspect, now identified as 61-year-old Samuel Garcia Garzez, was shot while police were trying serve a warrant Saturday morning in the 800 block of Avenue C. Officers with the Department of Public Safety’s criminal investigations division and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were trying to serve the warrant.
When police went into the home, they say Garzez pointed a weapon at a SWAT team member and was shot. He was treated at the scene and taken to Covenant and Levelland, but has since been taken to UMC in Lubbock.
DPS says Garzez is a convicted felon and a member of the Mexican Mafia.
Once he is released from the hospital he will be booked.
The officer who shot Garzez has been placed on administrative leave as the Texas Rangers investigate this shooting, per normal sheriff’s office protocol.
