Gusty winds and colder tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A strong cold front will track across the area Monday evening.
This cold front brings gusty north winds and colder low temperatures in the 20’s and lower 30’s Tuesday morning.
Winds become north at 15 to 25 mph initially this evening tapering off to 10 to 15 mph by daybreak.
The cold front brings a 20 degree drop in temperatures Tuesday.
Despite a mixture of clouds and sunshine, highs remain in the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees Tuesday.
North winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the day Tuesday.
There is a slim chance for sprinkles or flurries, mainly north of Lubbock Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.
Skies clear Tuesday night with much colder overnight lows in the lower 20’s.
Teens are possible across the northwestern portion of the South Plains Tuesday night.
Sunny skies and cold temperatures continue Wednesday with highs in the upper 40’s.
We will warm up again this coming weekend.
