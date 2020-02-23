Gusty winds, cooler overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Gusty winds and cooler temperatures are in the forecast tonight across the South Plains.
A cold front has tracked across the area producing gusty west winds and patchy blowing dust.
It should remain clear and breezy overnight with colder low temperatures in the middle to upper 30’s.
West-northwest winds average 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible overnight.
Monday looks sunny and mild with very low humidity and highs in the middle to upper 60’s.
West winds continue at 10 to 20 mph.
A stronger polar cold front moves across the area Monday night.
This front brings gusty north winds and colder low temperatures in the 20’s and lower 30’s Tuesday morning.
Tuesday looks windy and colder with highs in the upper 40’s.
