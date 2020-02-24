1 injured after shooting near 34th Street Josie’s

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the 3300 block of Avenue Q that left one woman in the hospital.
Police were called to the area around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found the woman with a gunshot wound.
She was taken to a Lubbock hospital with moderate injuries.
Police have not released any information on what could have led up to this shooting or if there are any suspects in this case.
