Ivan Fierro found guilty of murder in Robert Dendy trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ivan Fierro, one of four men charged in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Robert Dendy, has been found guilty of murder by a jury in the 137th District Court. The verdict comes after a week-long trial.
The punishment phase of the trial is happening now. Fierro faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Dendy was shot and killed after interrupting a home invasion in the 4700 block of Auburn Street on the evening of Tuesday, July 6, 2019.
LPD officers were told Dendy confronted two men who were attempting to break into a home.
Dendy stopped them in the alley, where one of the suspects shot and killed him.
The suspects left the area, but by Sunday morning, police had arrested 20-year-old Kyi Baker and a 14-year-old male and charged them with Dendy’s murder. The 14-year-old has not been identified due to his age.
Baker told police he and the 14-year-old juvenile intended to break into the home of Matthew Wolfe to steal a safe containing money, Xanax and an AR-15 rifle.
Fierro eventually admitted to driving the vehicle that dropped them off in the area. He told police he waited for them, but left the scene when neighbors began driving around looking for the burglary suspects.
Police say Fierro drove erratically to try and avoid attention from the neighbors and a witness told police he even struck one of their vehicles while fleeing.
Witnesses say they chased Fierro for 20 minutes until he finally abandoned his vehicle and made his way back to his apartment.
Ivan Fierro was also charged with murder after being taken into custody on the evening of July 12, 2019.
22-year-old Matthew Wolfe has been charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and organized crime. He has not gone to trial for his charges.
