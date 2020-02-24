KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet May Bell

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet May Bell, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. May Bell is a 2-year-old pit-shepherd mix.
She would make a great family dog, but would work best if she was the only pet in the household. She is spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
May Bell’s adoption fees for Monday, Feb. 24, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Benny
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.