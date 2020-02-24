Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FLEA MARKET SHOOTING
Sheriff: 7 injured in shooting at Houston flea market
HOUSTON (AP) — A sheriff in Southeast Texas says seven people were injured after a shooting at a Houston flea market that was holding a dance. The Houston Chronicle reports the incident happened Sunday night at the Mercado Sabadomingo. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the suspect told authorities that the gun was in his pocket when it accidentally went off. But the sheriff adds the suspect's version of the incident didn't match the evidence. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
CHASE-FATAL JUMP
Wyoming patrol: Texas man dies after jumping from vehicle
SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming authorities say a Texas man suspected of drunken driving is dead after jumping out of his speeding vehicle while being chased by a state trooper. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Marshall Acker of Tyler climbed out of his vehicle through his sunroof during Friday's chase and jumped onto Interstate 90 near Sheridan as his vehicle traveled at around 80 mph. The approximately 5-mile pursuit started after troopers were notified of a suspected drunken driver. Acker was initially spotted driving at 97 mph in a 75 mph zone and failed to stop for a trooper who turned on his emergency lights and sirens.
OKLAHOMA WIND FARMS
State gives go-ahead to share of massive wind farm project
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma electric utility has gotten regulatory approval of a share of a massive wind farm project proposed for seven counties in the north central part of the state. Public Service Co. of Oklahoma got approval for a 675-megawatt share of the project last week from a unanimous Oklahoma Corporation Commission. The PSO will own 45.5% of the 1,485-megawatt capacity of the North Central Energy Facilities. Corporate sibling Southwestern Electric Power Co. will own the rest. The four-state project also has been approved in Arkansas and awaits approval in Louisiana and Texas.
TEXAS ATTORNEY-GIRLFRIEND BEATEN
Dallas lawyer gets 5 years in Louisiana for beating woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Texas attorney has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to five years in a Louisiana prison for breaking his girlfriend's eye socket and knocking out a tooth. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Willlie Richardson Joseph Jr. of Dallas was sentenced Friday immediately after pleading guilty to one count of battery of a dating partner with serious injury. The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office says Joseph punched the woman repeatedly during an argument after a movie date on April 13 in Shreveport, about 180 miles south of Dallas.
CENTRAL TEXAS STABBINGS
Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in central Texas stabbings
SAN SABA, Texas (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed three people in a small central Texas city before leading police on a car chase. A 13-year-old girl, a 62-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were killed in the stabbings early Friday. An 18-year-old woman was injured. Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the suspect fled in a car belonging to one of the stabbing victims. The suspect was finally arrested in the city of Goldthwaite after crashing the car into a senior citizen center. No one was injured in the crash. Washko says a motive for the stabbings isn't yet known.
AP-FBC-EX-PLAYER-CHARGED-LINEMAN'S-DEATH
Ex-Rice football player pleads guilty in opioid death
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Rice University football player has admitted to selling the drugs that a player fatally overdosed on in 2018. Stuart Mouchantaf pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute, causing death, and possession with the intent to distribute, causing death. The Beaumont Enterprise reports that as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge related to distributing a controlled substance on a university campus. The charges stem from the March 2018 death of 21-year-old Blain Padgett. His death was ruled an accident due to the effects of the powerful synthetic opioid carfentanil.
FORT WORTH-OFFICERS REINSTATED
2 Fort Worth officers reinstated after a man died in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two of five Fort Worth police officers have been reinstated after being fired for allegedly ignoring a handcuffed suspect's pleas for medical attention before he died and trying to cover up their decision not to get him help. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Wednesday that Sgt. Chris Daniels said Daniel Pritzker and Mitchel Miller will resume their patrol unit duties with the department once they complete their updated training. Daniels didn't go into detail about the arbitrator's reasons for reinstating the two officers. The arbitrator hasn't ruled on appeals from the other three officers who were fired following the July 2018 death of Christopher Lowe.
AP-US-SUPREME-COURT-EMBASSY-BOMBINGS
Victims of 2 African embassy bombings await US court case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bombings of the American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 were the first major attacks on U.S. targets by al-Qaida. More than 200 people were killed and thousands were injured. On Monday in Washington, some of the survivors will come to the Supreme Court to hear arguments in a case that could affect the compensation they may receive for their injuries. The victims and their families, most of them foreign citizens, sued Sudan in U.S. court beginning more than a decade ago. They accuse Sudan of causing the bombings by aiding al-Qaida and leader Osama bin Laden, who lived in Sudan in the 1990s.
CHINA OUTBREAK-US CASES
US virus cases climb to 35 with return of cruise passengers
Health officials say at least 18 Americans who returned home from a quarantined cruise ship are infected with the new virus, and there are likely to be more among the returned passengers. That brings the number of cases in the U.S. to 35 since late January. The updated total includes travelers returning from China, two spouses of those travelers and others evacuated on chartered flights. Two new travel cases among California residents were announced this week. Authorities do not believe the new coronavirus is spreading widely in the United States. Worldwide, more than 76,000 people have been infected, mostly in China, where the outbreak began.
ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Warren thanks Nevada for keeping her in fight
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is thanking Nevada for keeping her in the fight. She was addressing over 2,000 people at a campaign event in Seattle and told the crowd at the Seattle Center Armory she believes voters are ready for big, structural change. Warren’s public event took place at the armory near the Space Needle, the same day as the Nevada caucuses where Bernie Sanders scored a resounding victory. Joe Biden was running second with results still coming in and Pete Buttigieg and Warren were further behind. She congratulated Bernie Sanders on winning. She said: “We have a lot of states to go and right now I can feel the momentum.”