Man sentenced to 15 years for assault in fentanyl SWAT raid

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man who was shot during a fentanyl drug raid on Nov. 4, 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years after being found guilty of aggravated assault.
Peyton Wilson, 29, was found guilty on Jan. 20. He was previously sentenced to 121 months on federal charges for distribution and possession with intent to distribute furanyl fentanyl back in May of 2018. Both sentences will run concurrent.
Wilson was shot by a SWAT officer during a drug raid in the 2200 block of 2nd Place. According to police, Wilson had a pistol in his possession at the time the search warrant was executed. The search warrant was issued for an undercover investigation that began in September when a confidential informant purchased what is thought to be fentanyl from Wilson.
During the execution of the search warrant, police say SWAT entered the home, knowing there could be surveillance cameras on the property. They also believed the people inside the home were possibly armed. One SWAT officer saw Wilson with the pistol and fired two shots. Both bullets struck Wilson. He was treated at the scene and then taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. No LPD officers were injured.
During the search, investigators found what was believed to be fentanyl in the house.
Fentanyl is a painkiller 50 times more powerful than heroin. Experts say there has been a crushing wave of overdose deaths nationwide caused by fentanyl mixed with heroin. Drug dealers are now cutting heroin with fentanyl, and in some cases, using pure fentanyl to pass off as heroin. If a user gets a dose that is super potent or not what they’re expecting, that one dose could be fatal.
