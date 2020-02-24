Police in Hobbs say watch out for pickup of man found dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department is asking people to watch for a vehicle that belonged to a man recently found dead inside a home.
Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of East Jemez Street in Hobbs on February 24 around 9:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a male, later identified as Rick Ford, 50, of Hobbs inside of the residence. Ford had critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are looking for Ford’s vehicle which is described as a white in color 2012 Dodge pickup possibly bearing New Mexico license plate AJCM66. The truck has side toolboxes and a headache/ladder rack.
This incident is being investigated as a homicide and is active and on-going.
If you have information regarding this incident please contact the Hobbs Police Department (575-397-9265); Lea County Crime Stoppers (575-393-8005); or send a direct message to Hobbs PD on their Facebook Page.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.