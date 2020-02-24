Police make arrest in Thursday motel murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have arrested a man in connection to a murder at a North Lubbock motel.
Lacharles Deshoan Curtis, 40, of Lubbock was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center Friday just after 11 a.m.
Police say shots were fired inside the Coronado Inn, in the 500 block of North Interstate 27 early Thursday morning.
Lubbock Police officers responded to a shots fired call shortly after 4 a.m. and found a gunshot victim outside the inn. The victim, 46-year-old Jawhan Jones, was take to University Medical Center where he later died.
After the shooting police gathered witness statements from those who were at the motel when the shooting happened. A witness told police Jones was smoking crack in the motel room.
Police were told two black men come to the room in a silver passenger car and spoke to Jones outside. A short time later more people went into the room and gunshots were heard from outside.
A witness went outside and saw the car speed away and Jones laying in the parking lot.
Police showed the witness a photo array and that person identified Jones as the driver of the vehicle, according to an Lubbock Police Department.
The witness also identified another person who was in the car, and police were able to get in touch with that person and brought them in for questioning.
That person told police he went to prison with Curtis and was able to positively identify him when shown a photo.
The witness told police him and Curtis met Jones at the Coronado Inn, and Jones got into their vehicle to buy crack, according to the warrant. The witness also told police Curtis pulled out a gun and demanded Jones give him his money before shooting him three times.
The witness told Curtis to take him to his mother’s house after the shooting.
Police were able to back up the witness’ story through surveillance footage from the motel.
On Friday, police arrested Curtis for an outstanding warrant on a traffic citation. They brought him in for questioning and he gave a sworn statement to police.
Curtis told police the same story but did not admit to shooting Jones, according to the warrant. He told police the other person in the vehicle shot Jones.
Police also searched Curtis’ home and found a revolver in his bedroom. Curtis told police it was the same revolver used to kill Jones.
Because Curtis is a convicted felon, he is not legally allowed to own a gun.
Curtis’ remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.
