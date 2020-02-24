Serious injuries in crash near 73rd Street and Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in the area of 73rd Street and Slide Road that has left people with serious injuries.
The call for the crash came in at 2:39 p.m. Lubbock police say the crash involved two cars. Two people with serious injuries have been reported.
Southbound lanes of Slide, and eastbound lanes in the 5200 block of 75th Street have been closed.
Please avoid Slide Road near 82nd and South Loop 289 while first responders are on scene.
Stay with KCBD for more information as it becomes available.
