Texas Tech back on AP poll at No. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is back on The Associated Press’ Top 25 poll at No. 22, the last team included from the Big 12 Conference.
Tech’s inclusion comes after it was not voted in the top 25 last week. The new ranking comes off two wins last week, one on Wednesday against Kansas State (69-62) at home and the other Saturday in Ames, Iowa against Iowa State (87-57).
The Red Raiders are 18-9 overall with a 9-5 record in Big 12 play.
In the top spot this week is No. 1 Kansas, who dethrones Baylor. Now, Baylor follows Kansas at No. 2 with Gonzaga behind.
The only other Big 12 team included in the poll this week is West Virginia, which is now at No. 20, dropping down three spots from last week.
Tech takes on unranked Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Tuesday on the road. The Red Raiders will then play at 11 a.m. Saturday inside the United Supermarkets Arena against Texas.
