Wind bringing weather changes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The wind late yesterday and overnight signals changes are coming to the KCBD viewing area. Our seasonably warm weather will quickly be replaced by colder air. Here's what to expect today, and how long the colder period is expected to be.
The pattern of cold periods during the week with relatively mild weekend temperatures continued Saturday and Sunday. Lows were 38° and 47° and highs were 65° and 70°, respectively. It looks like the pattern will continue through this week and weekend.
Today will be sunny and gusty, and only slightly cooler than yesterday. While gusty, winds will not be as strong as late Sunday or last night. Temperatures will peak in the 60s this afternoon.
Tonight, however, will again be gusty. And turning colder. Under a partly cloudy sky, winds again will increase to 15 to 25 with gusts near 35 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 20s around Lubbock, and points west and north, with 30s to the south and east.
A few snowflakes or sprinkles may fall tonight into early Tuesday, though mainly over the northern viewing area. However, I don't anticipate any accumulation or measurable precipitation.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. Be ready for the change. Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph are likely. Early morning wind chills are likely to drop into the teens across much of the area, with single-digits possible in the north. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s near Lubbock and to the west and north, with low to mid-50s to the south and east.
If you are out in the wind and not dressed for it, it will of course feel much colder.
Ash Wednesday will be sunny and as well as cold. Morning temperatures will range from the mid-teens to mid-20s. With a brisk wind, the wind chill factor will range from near zero in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-teens in the southeast. Winds will drop off during the day. Highs will range from the mid-40s to the mid-50s.
Thursday through the weekend temperatures will gradually moderate, in line with the pattern noted here earlier. Cold air intrusions during the week, mild weekend temperatures. You can see a graphic representation of the pattern which I posted yesterday on my Steve Divine KCBD Facebook page.
I'll have much more in the video I'll post here to our Weather Page a little later this morning. Please check back!
Quite the difference
February 2017 was very warm. Lubbock's average temperature (an average of each day's low and high average) was 7.5°F above the 30-year average! The hottest temperature that month was 91° on the 11th. The coldest was 23° on the 2nd and again on the 3rd.
This February, after our seasonably warm weekend, the average temperature so far 2.1°F below the month-to-date average. The hottest this month was 77° on the 17th. I'm not forecasting anything hotter. The coldest was 13° on the 6th. I'm not forecasting anything colder.
Our current 10-Day Forecast covers the last day of February - Leap Day - and March 1 - the meteorological start of Spring. The Spring Equinox is nearly four weeks away.
By the way, Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins two weeks from yesterday.
