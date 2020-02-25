Another round of colder temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another strong cold front is ushering in much colder temperatures, snow flurries, sprinkles and dust.
That’s a combination that will continue until late evening over the South Plains. Due to a lack of moisture only trace amounts of precipitation are expected.
As the winds diminish the dust will settle by tomorrow morning.
Temperatures will fall to the teens in the northern South Plains, around 20 degrees in Lubbock and in the low to mid 20s for the remainder of the region by Wednesday morning.
Winds will be gusty through tomorrow at noon, so wind chills will fall to the teens in the northern areas and 20s for most of the region Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and cold as daytime temps will stay in the 40s. However, the winds will be lighter in the mid- afternoon time period.
Looking ahead, the remainder of the week will slowly warm with highs near 60 degrees by Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.