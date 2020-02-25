Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Police nab robbery suspect, search continues for another, Trump wraps up India trip

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police have arrested a man accused of robbing a City Bank.

  • Investigators say 48-year-old Matthew Thomas Courtney went to the bank Friday, gave a teller a note demanding money and then jumped into a waiting car.
  • Courtney is now booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.
  • Read that story here: Police arrest suspect from Friday City Bank robbery

On a separate note, police are looking for the suspect in a robbery at an Aim Bank, near 65th Street and Slide Road.

President Trump is wrapping up his two-day visit to India.

Democratic candidates for president will square off for another debate in Charleston, South Carolina.

