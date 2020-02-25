Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police have arrested a man accused of robbing a City Bank.
- Investigators say 48-year-old Matthew Thomas Courtney went to the bank Friday, gave a teller a note demanding money and then jumped into a waiting car.
- Courtney is now booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.
On a separate note, police are looking for the suspect in a robbery at an Aim Bank, near 65th Street and Slide Road.
- Officers went to the bank after a panic alarm was sounded, but witnesses say the suspect got away.
- There is no word if the two robberies are connected.
President Trump is wrapping up his two-day visit to India.
- Today, he is expected to sign an arms deal with the country, selling about $3 billion worth of weapons.
- However, the president said he will not prioritize trade talks right now.
Democratic candidates for president will square off for another debate in Charleston, South Carolina.
- The top seven candidates will take part in that debate.
- This is the last debate ahead of the Super Tuesday primary election on March 3.
