DPS releases information on Sunday fatal crash in Hockley County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting on a fatal crash in Hockley County, north of Levelland.
DPS says on Sunday at 12:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to County Road England, about 8.5 miles northwest of Levelland in Hockley County to respond to a rollover.
Christy Rodriguez, 32, of Levelland, was traveling west on CR England. According to the report, Rodriguez’ car approached a curve at an unsafe speed and went into a right-side skid.
Rodriguez’ car left the roadway on the south side, entering a ditch before rolling, coming to rest upright facing northwest in the field southeast of CR England Rd.
