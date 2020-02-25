Face mask may help, flu shot better investment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We've become accustomed to seeing people in China wear facemasks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Have you noticed that more and more people are wearing them in public now - here at home - to protect against the flu?
So how much protection does a face mask offer?
Dr. Richard Lampe, an Infectious Disease Specialist at the Texas Tech School of Medicine, says a face mask can be very effective if you are in close quarters with someone who is sick. Likewise, if you are the one who is feeling the symptoms, a face mask is a good idea to keep you from spreading the virus to someone else.
However, he says a flu shot is still your best protection against he flu.
He says, “I understand the flu vaccine this year has about a 45 percent effectiveness in adults and a 55 percent effectiveness in children. If we had a shot for coronavirus and it was just 20 percent effective, don’t you think people would be happy?”
Bottom line he says there is still time to get a flu shot because at the very least, even if you still get the flu, that shot could lessen your symptoms and keep you out of the hospital.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.