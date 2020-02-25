Fire near Maggie Trejo Center investigated as arson

Scorched grass can be seen around the Maggie Trejo Center in the Arnett-Benson neighborhood. The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident as an act of arson. (Source: Viewer submission)
By KCBD Staff | February 25, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 11:09 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for information about a fire being investigated as arson, reported in the 3200 block of Amherst Street around the Maggie Trejo Center.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the area around 8:32 p.m. Monday. An employee with the center saw the fire and reported it.

The fire marshal’s office says the employee reported seeing three juveniles running away from the scene.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it reached the center or its wooden fence.

Those with information are asked to call the fire marshals office at 806-775-2646 or email fireprevention@mylubbock.us.

