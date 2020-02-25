KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Travis Scott

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Travis Scott, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Travis Scott is a brown pit with a sweet personality.
He is up-to-date on his shots but is not neutered. He does come with a voucher for neutering.
Travis Scott’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Feb. 25, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.
