LCU to break ground on new soccer, track and field complex
A rendering shows what a new soccer, and track and field complex will look like on the Lubbock Christian University campus. (Source: Lubbock Christian University)
By Michael Cantu | February 25, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 11:08 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University is set to break ground on a new soccer, and track and field complex that is expected to be completed by August.

The new complex will include a modernized turf soccer field with an eight-lane track, a new press box, lights for evening competitions and seating for 500 people. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday off Frankford Avenue on the LCU campus.

The new complex will also allow for growth in LCU’s track program, which was reinstated in 2017.

Short distance events, steeple race, long jump, triple jump, pole vault, shot put and other events will be added once completed. This allows for a full collegiate track and field program for the university.

A map shows the area where Lubbock Christian University will build its new soccer, and track and field complex.
A map shows the area where Lubbock Christian University will build its new soccer, and track and field complex. (Source: Lubbock Christian University)

Read more on the new complex here: New Soccer and Track & Field Complex On The Horizon

