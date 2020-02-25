LFR Crews respond to Monday morning apartment fire on Elkhart Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment on Elkhart Avenue in Central Lubbock Monday morning.
The Lubbock Fire Department posted information on their Facebook page, saying the fire involved a residential quadraplex in the 1700 block of Elkhart.
A passerby noticed the fire and called emergency crews. Firefighters who responded extinguished the fire as it spread to the attic space of the apartment.
No injuries were reported, but Red Cross is assisting with five displaced adults and 3 displaced juveniles.
The cause of the fire is currently classified as accidental, investigators attributing the cause to resistance heating of damaged extension cord.
