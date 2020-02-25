Look inside at progress of renovations for Lubbbock’s YWCA at old Kmart building

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The YWCA of Lubbock has transformed a large portion of its new 180,000 square-foot community center facility at 62nd Street and University Avenue, the former home of Kmart.
“The seeds of the idea for this building started in 2016 when the YWCA was beginning to look at our facilities and recognizing our growth and the potential in the next decade,” CEO Glenda Mathis said. “We had really served our community for more than 60 years and it was time to realize that we needed to grow and expand to our next 60 years. So, the purchase of the building was very strategic based on the fact that most of our work is with children and senior citizens.”
The Kmart closing announcement came in September of 2016 and the groundbreaking for the new YWCA center was held in August of 2019. Mathis said the expansive space in a single floor was perfect for their clients.
“The first phase of the project will be approximately a $20 million project,” Mathis said. “It’s really designed around expansion, convenience for all of our clients because the access is so easy for people. Also, we see the community impact. We anticipate the first phase, the childcare phase, will be open this August.”
Classrooms, kitchens and kids areas are currently being constructed in the northern part of the building. Work is expected to begin on the facade of the building and outdoor community space in the coming weeks. Then, the next phase on the adult and community service areas will begin.
“There are so many ways the community can support,” Mathis said. “One reason why people may want to support is this project really will make a difference for kids and families. There is a huge impact with the kind of spaces that will be here, not only for child care, but also for things like gymnastics and dance and robotics and things like that. People can come here, the parents can come work out, and children can have childcare and be engaged in activities.”
The YWCA hopes the consolidation of its current and new services will create a “one-stop shop” for people, ensuring there are no gaps in ways youth and adults can be engaged in activities to better themselves. That’s a mission the YWCA has had since 1956.
“As community members we all look for places where we can leave a legacy or put an impact on a community,” Mathis said. “We all know there is a lot of life going on south of the city but there is a lot of life still in the middle of the city. We need to have things that inspire people, give people opportunities to enjoy their community and enjoy each other. For us, it’s really about expanding the opportunity for child care and family services but also about saying, ‘You know what, there is a lot of memory [in this building.]'”
As the YWCA fundraises for the next phase of the renovations, it is expressing gratitude for the City of Lubbock and donors who have brought the project to this point.
“I think it’s very important for people to understand the impact of those local foundations that really add support to a project like this and make it possible,” Mathis said. “We have some great foundations here, the Helen Jones Foundation, CH Foundation, the J.T. and Margaret Talkington Foundation, we could not have done this project without their belief and their support and their willingness to reinvest in our community.”
You can also be a part of the project with a donation or even the purchase of a tree to go outside the building. Learn more about that by clicking here.
