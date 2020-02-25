Lubbock jury indicts man on a charge of solicitation of prostitution with person younger than 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ramiro Amaya, 51, has been indicted on a charge of solicitation of prostitution with someone younger than 18-years-old.
On September 20, 2019 Amaya willingly and knowingly agreed to pay a fee to an individual Amaya knew to be under the age of 18-years-old for the purpose of sexual intercourse, according to the police report.
Amaya also knowingly agreed to pay another individual for the purpose of sexual intercourse. Amaya is also believed have known this individual to be under 18-years-old, according to police reports.
Ramiro Amaya is not currently in jail.
