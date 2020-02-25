Lubbock man indicted on charge of injury to a disabled person causing bodily injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Oscar Vidaurre Jr., 35, has been indicted on a charge of injury to a disabled person causing bodily injury and interference with an emergency telephone call.
According to the police report, Vidaurre lives with the victim at the victim’s apartment.
The police report states that an argument occurred between Vidaurre and the victim over the victim sweeping his bedroom.
The argument escalated and Vidaurre punched victim in the face and shoulder, according to the police report.
The victim tried to call the police, but according to the police report, Vidaurre took the phone to prevent her from calling 911.
The victim was eventually able to contact the sister, who notified police.
Viduarre claimed that the victim struck him with a broom first, according to the police report.
The victim informed police that Vidaurre had assaulted her numerous times in the past.
Oscar Vidaurre Jr. is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center a $10,000 bond.
