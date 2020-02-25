Jury indicts Lubbock man charged with promoting prostitution under 18-years-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Deonte Louise Perez, 19, has been indicted on a charge of promoting prostitution younger than 18-years-old.
On October 24, 2019 Deonte Perez knowingly agree to pay a fee to an individual, under the age of 18-years-old, to engage in sexual intercourse, according to the police report.
Also, Deonte Perez agreed to pay a fee to another individual for sexual intercourse. Deonte Perez is believed to have known the individual was also under the age of 18-years-old, according to the police report.
Deonte Perez is currently released from jail.
