Jury indicts Lubbock man charged with promoting prostitution under 18-years-old
Deonte Perez, 19. (Source: LPD)
February 25, 2020 at 3:41 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 3:57 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Deonte Louise Perez, 19, has been indicted on a charge of promoting prostitution younger than 18-years-old.

On October 24, 2019 Deonte Perez knowingly agree to pay a fee to an individual, under the age of 18-years-old, to engage in sexual intercourse, according to the police report.

Also, Deonte Perez agreed to pay a fee to another individual for sexual intercourse. Deonte Perez is believed to have known the individual was also under the age of 18-years-old, according to the police report.

Deonte Perez is currently released from jail.

