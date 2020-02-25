Lubbock man indicted on charges of possession of child pornography and a threat of aggravated assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christopher Caleb Perez, 31, has been indicted on a charge of possession of child pornography and also indicted on a threat of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
On October 13, 2019 around 6:30 a.m. a person close to Perez discovered child pornography on the cell phone of Perez, according to the police report.
When Perez realized the child pornography had been found on his phone, he threatened to kill the person that discovered the pornography.
After being threatened by Perez, the person who discovered the child pornography drove to the Lubbock Police Department to make a report.
Christopher Caleb Perez is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, being held on a combined $100,000 bond.
