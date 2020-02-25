Lubbock man indicted, charged with 2 separate cases of sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dillan Smith, 22, has been indicted on two separate cases of sexual assault of a child.
On August 30, 2019 Smith knowingly and intentionally caused the penetration of the sexual organ of a child who was under the age of 17-years-old, according to the police report.
According to the police report, the sexual assault occurred at a party the victim was attending.
The police report stated that the victim had become intoxicated at the party and that Smith had purchased the alcohol for the party.
On November 8, 2019 Smith knowingly and intentionally caused the penetration of the sexual organ of a different child under the age of 17-years-old, according to the police report.
According to the police report, this incident occurred while the victim was at a friend’s house.
Dillan Smith is currently not in jail.
