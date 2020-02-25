Marsha Sharp Freeway project pushed back to Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation has pushed back its start date for some road work that will be on the Marsha Sharp Freeway to Wednesday.
Lanes on the freeway will be switched so repair and resurfacing work can be done on the outside mainlanes. This means TxDOT will close the exit ramps to 82nd Street.
Those with TxDOT anticipate this project to take about four days, depending on the weather.
The work is part of a $10.3 million project on the freeway from Loop 289 to Loop 193 in Wolfforth. This project would also add an eastbound merging lane between the Milwaukee Avenue on-ramp and the loop exit.
