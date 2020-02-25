New Powerful Peanut Protection - Coming Soon to Lubbock

Dr. James Tarbox, an Allergist and Texas Tech Physician says this is a brand new therapy, unlike what parents may have tried before. He explains, "Some families have gone to allergists and other groups and they’ve had peanut oil and immunotherapy and what they normally use there is peanut flour or peanut butter so this is different. "Aimmune made this medicine. It actually comes in a little capsule that you open up and you put the peanut protein on your food. “This is definitely not a cure but what it does provide is a safety net for kids so if they get an accidental exposure to peanut, then there’s a much less likely chance they’ll have a severe reaction.”