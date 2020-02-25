New Powerful Peanut Protection - Coming Soon to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The FDA has just approved a new drug, the first of its kind, and it could open the door to a whole new generation of protection that we never thought we could have. The drug is called Palforzia and it is allowed now to treat peanut allergies in children.
Dr. James Tarbox, an Allergist and Texas Tech Physician says this is a brand new therapy, unlike what parents may have tried before. He explains, "Some families have gone to allergists and other groups and they’ve had peanut oil and immunotherapy and what they normally use there is peanut flour or peanut butter so this is different. "Aimmune made this medicine. It actually comes in a little capsule that you open up and you put the peanut protein on your food. “This is definitely not a cure but what it does provide is a safety net for kids so if they get an accidental exposure to peanut, then there’s a much less likely chance they’ll have a severe reaction.”
He says Palforzia should be available here in Lubbock in March.
He says the reason this first treatment is so important is that so many children are in need. He says, “When you look at food allergies, they affect about 10% of children and peanut allergies affect about 2 and a half percent. That’s a pretty large number.”
So how does this medicine work? Dr. Tarbox says it is similar to the concept behind allergy shots.
He says, "You start at a really low dose, about one six hundredth of a peanut and you slowly increase that over half a year." But, he adds that since peanut allergy is one of the most dangerous, this is not something to take lightly. He says no family should experiment with this theory at home on their own. Instead, even before the therapy, if there is an interest, he says, “It needs to begin with a lot of conversation between you and your child's doctor.”
For more on the cost of Palforzia, the length of therapy, and other allergies that may soon be treated similarly, watch the full interview Dr. James Tarbox included on this page.
