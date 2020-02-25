Second, stronger cold front late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The strong wind last night brought in much chillier air. There is, however, a stronger cold front which will arrive later today. It may even be accompanied by very light wintry showers. Here's what's ahead this week.
Colder air has moved into the viewing area behind a strong cold front which moved through the viewing area overnight. There is, however, some wind relief for us this morning. Still, there will be a chilly breeze through the morning under a partly cloudy sky.
A second, stronger cold front will move through West Texas late today. Winds will gradually ramp up this afternoon, with blowing dust possible late this afternoon and evening. Sustained speeds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts greater than 40 mph are likely.
Temperatures will range from the 20s and 30s under a partly cloudy sky this morning to 40s under a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Overnight, as skies gradually clear and wind speeds gradually diminish, lows will drop into the teens and 20s.
Wintry showers are possible this afternoon and evening. However, they will be very light. As such, I don't anticipate measurable precipitation or accumulation.
As always, when cold air is present it will feel much colder in the wind.
Ash Wednesday, tomorrow, will be sunny and also colder. Morning temperatures will range from the mid-teens in the northwest to mid-20s in the southeast. With a brisk wind, the wind chill factor will range from near zero in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-teens in the southeast. Winds will drop off during the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-40s in the northwest to the low-50s in the southeast.
Thursday through the weekend temperatures will gradually moderate. This is in line with the pattern we've commented on for a while. That is, since late January, cold air intrusions during the week followed by mild weekend temperatures.
I'll have much more in the video I'll post here to our Weather Page a little later this morning. It will include our temperature outlook and our next chance of precipitation.
5 minutes. Just 5 minutes.
In just twelve days, time springs forward one hour. Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins March 8 (2 AM).
Many people look forward to the “extra” daylight at the end of the day. Many people don’t look forward to “losing” an hour of sleep. You may ease the adjustment by going to bed 5 minutes earlier each night. Starting tonight or tomorrow, start your bedtime routine 5 minutes earlier than the night before. Of course, you should get out of bed 5 minutes earlier as well. Just 5 minutes. By DST, your body will be in sync with the time change.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.