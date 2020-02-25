Second, stronger cold front late today

Many people look forward to the “extra” daylight at the end of the day. Many people don’t look forward to “losing” an hour of sleep. You may ease the adjustment by going to bed 5 minutes earlier each night. Starting tonight or tomorrow, start your bedtime routine 5 minutes earlier than the night before. Of course, you should get out of bed 5 minutes earlier as well. Just 5 minutes. By DST, your body will be in sync with the time change.