Tech partners up to build dream court in memory of Andre Emmett

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics is teaming up with a non-profit organization to raise funds for the installation of a Lubbock Dream Court in memory of former Red Raider, Andre Emmett.
Emmett was murdered on Sept. 23 in Dallas.
Tech Athletics and Nancy Lieberman Charities are working together to raise money for the court, with the goal of $250,000.
Tech also plans to honor the legacy of Emmett during the Red Raiders basketball game against Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
Those who wish to donate to the establishment of the dream court in Lubbock can do so either online or calling 806-742-1196.
