Tech partners up to build dream court in memory of Andre Emmett
Texas Tech is partnering up with Nancy Lieberman Charities to help establish the Andre Emmett Dream Court in Lubbock. (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff | February 25, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 11:44 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics is teaming up with a non-profit organization to raise funds for the installation of a Lubbock Dream Court in memory of former Red Raider, Andre Emmett.

Emmett was murdered on Sept. 23 in Dallas.

Tech Athletics and Nancy Lieberman Charities are working together to raise money for the court, with the goal of $250,000.

Tech also plans to honor the legacy of Emmett during the Red Raiders basketball game against Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

Those who wish to donate to the establishment of the dream court in Lubbock can do so either online or calling 806-742-1196.

