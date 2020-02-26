Abernathy school board recommends Justin Wiley for football coaching job

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Abernathy Antelopes didn’t have to look far to find their new head football coach/athletic director, as Antelope Defensive Coordinator Justin Wiley will take over pending school board approval.
Abernathy Superintendent Aaron Waldrip tells me he is recommending Justin Wiley for the job at Friday’s school board meeting.
Wiley has been the DC at Abernathy the last three years and prior to that he was the defensive coordinator at Anson.
Wiley takes over for Darrell Daily, who announced his retirement in January after 33 years of coaching.
In his 11 years as Abernathy’s head coach, Daily went 105-32.
Abernathy has been one of the best pigskin programs in the area so it was no surprise that Waldrip told me they had 134 applicants for the Antelopes head football job.
Justin Wiley will take over Friday after approval by the school board.
Congrats to Coach Wiley!
