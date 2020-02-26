City Council votes in favor of proposed Expo Center location

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock City Council Members have voted for the proposed location of the future Lubbock County Expo Center.
In a 4-3 vote, the Council has effectively adopted the unanimous recommendation of the City’s Planning and Zoning Committee to build the expo center at North University And Loop 289.
The current zoning classification for the area is “Residential one,” or R1, and the proposed rezoning classification would be an “Interstate Heavy Commercial," or IHC District.
This vote is the first reading in connection to the Planning and Zoning Committee’s recommended location for the expo center.
Lubbock County voters approved the construction of the Expo Center in November of 2018. Lubbock County Commissioners signed a development agreement with the Lubbock County Expo Board in November of 2019. The Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously recommended the North University Expo Center location to the City Council.
Those who spoke to the Council at Tuesday night’s meeting agreed a dirt arena in Lubbock County is needed, but could not agree with it’s proposed location at North University Avenue and Loop 289.
Lubbock County Commissioner Jason Corley spoke to the City Council in favor of the rezoning proposition, saying the new Expo Center will be a “Crown Jewel” of Lubbock County. Precinct 3 County Commissioner Gilbert Flores expressed concerns to the City Council about how he believes the Expo Center’s location could negatively effect the City’s growth in North Lubbock, asking Council to reject the proposition.
Residents of the Hillcrest neighborhood who claimed the location of the expo center would create traffic or safety problems in the area spoke in opposition of the proposed location. Milton Lee from the Lubbock NAACP also opposed the rezoning recommendation, saying a location near the South Plains Fairgrounds would be more beneficial, by tying parts of East and West Lubbock together.
Terry Holeman, VP of Development Services for development company Hugo Reed and Associates, argued in favor of the North University location, saying the distances between the proposed location and nearby homes is far enough to negate issues of smell, traffic and safety in the area. Randy Jordan, chairman of the Lubbock County Expo Center nonprofit organization, also spoke at the meeting, saying the alternate location at the South Plains Fairgrounds does not have enough land to suit the uses for the Expo Center, and does not present the same accessibility as the North University location.
After almost seven hours of discussion between council members and hearing from Lubbock citizens on all sides of this issue, a vote was called and council members approved the recommendation.
Following this approval by the City Council in the first reading, the proposal goes to a second reading and second vote by the council.
Mayor Dan Pope, council members Steve Massengale, Randy Christian, and Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Griffith voted in favor of the recommendation.
Council members Latrelle Joy, Shelia Patterson-Harris, and Juan Chadis voted to reject it.
