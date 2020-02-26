City Council votes in favor of proposed Expo Center location

Terry Holeman, VP of Development Services for development company Hugo Reed and Associates, argued in favor of the North University location, saying the distances between the proposed location and nearby homes is far enough to negate issues of smell, traffic and safety in the area. Randy Jordan, chairman of the Lubbock County Expo Center nonprofit organization, also spoke at the meeting, saying the alternate location at the South Plains Fairgrounds does not have enough land to suit the uses for the Expo Center, and does not present the same accessibility as the North University location.