Colder now, warmer ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dress for wind chills in the single-digits this morning and in the 30s this afternoon. Behind glass where the wind can't reach you but the sunshine can, now that will be nice. There's plenty of sunshine today and much warmer air will arrive in the days ahead.
A quick note about yesterday's weather. We received a number of reports of snow from viewers in Lubbock and elsewhere in the viewing area yesterday afternoon. Based on the conditions at the time, including temperatures in the 40s, I expect what people saw was graupel, better known as snow pellets. I'll have more on that in the video I'll post here later this morning. Before 9 AM.
Colder air moved into the viewing area behind another strong cold front late yesterday. In addition to the light wintry showers mentioned, blowing dust was stirred up by the strong winds. Sustained speeds greater than 40 mph and gusts greater than 50 mph were reported late in the day.
Very cold air is settling into the viewing area this morning. Morning temperatures are in the teens and 20s, but with the breeze wind chills are in the single-digits and teens. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the 40s but wind chills will remain in the 30s.
Winds through early afternoon will range from 10 to 20 mph, occasionally gusting higher. Speeds will gradually diminish during the afternoon.
There will be full sun today, with more on the way.
Warmer days will follow, with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday and in the 70s this weekend. So, the pattern of cold air intrusions during the week followed by mild weekend temperatures continues. This will be the sixth consecutive week of the pattern.
Saturday is the last day of February, Leap Day. Sunday is the first day of meteorological spring.
The Spring Equinox, the "official" start of Spring is three weeks from tomorrow (on March 19). Severe weather season is just around the corner. In preparation, the Levelland Emergency Communications Center and the Levelland-Hockley County Office of Emergency Management will conduct a test of the Levelland Outdoor Warning System tomorrow, Thursday, at 1:30 PM, weather permitting. I expect the weather will permit.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins in 11 days, on March 8. We spring forward one hour when 2 AM becomes 3 AM.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.