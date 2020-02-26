Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

City council approves Expo Center location in North Lubbock, Tech loses against Oklahoma, Democrats gang up on Sanders in Tuesday debate

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | February 26, 2020 at 6:01 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 6:01 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock City Council approved the future location of the Lubbock County Expo Center.

Including today, voters have three more days to early vote for next week’s Super Tuesday primary.

  • Tuesday, 1,874 voters went to the polls. That brings the early voting total in Lubbock Count to 12,973.
  • Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from now to Friday.
  • Get dates and details here.

Texas Tech men played in Oklahoma City against Oklahoma but it was not a good night for the team.

Democratic presidential candidates clashed in another debate last night.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.