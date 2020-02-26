Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock City Council approved the future location of the Lubbock County Expo Center.
- The planning and zoning committee recommended the center be built at North Loop 289 and University Avenue.
- The council will have a second reading and vote on the proposal before it goes into effect.
- Read that story here: City Council votes in favor of proposed Expo Center location
Including today, voters have three more days to early vote for next week’s Super Tuesday primary.
- Tuesday, 1,874 voters went to the polls. That brings the early voting total in Lubbock Count to 12,973.
- Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from now to Friday.
- Get dates and details here.
Texas Tech men played in Oklahoma City against Oklahoma but it was not a good night for the team.
- The Sooners jumped out to an early 15-point lead and pretty much dominated the rest of the night.
- Oklahoma beat Tech 65 to 51.
- Read that story here: Red Raiders fall on the road against Oklahoma
Democratic presidential candidates clashed in another debate last night.
- Frontrunner Bernie Sanders bore the brunt of the attacks while defending his policies.
- This was the final debate before the Super Tuesday primary elections on March 3.
- Read an analysis from The Associated Press here: Democrats band together to knock Sanders during debate clash
