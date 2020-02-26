Dry and cold tonight, warmer Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Cold and dry weather conditions are in the forecast across the South Plains tonight.
High pressure will keep the skies clear with cold overnight lows in the middle 20’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
Sunny skies are expected Thursday and Friday with a gradual warming trend on the way.
Highs rebound into the lower and middle 60’s Thursday afternoon.
Winds return to the southwest at 10 to 15 mph during the day.
Friday will be warmer with highs in the middle to upper 60’s.
Over the weekend, highs warm into the 70’s with a few locations approaching 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.
Another cold front arrives Monday and Tuesday of next week.
