Hoop Madness Playoff scores & highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 25
By Pete Christy | February 25, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 10:02 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness playoff scores for Boys and Girls from Tuesday night:

Girls

Regional Quarterfinals

Frenship 74 EP Pebble Hills 44

Hereford 54 Levelland 38

Idalou 68 Brownfield 37

Shallowater 45 Bushland 43

New Home 27 Sands 24

Nazareth 44 Higgins 25

Ropes 53 Whiteface 41

Boys

Bi-District

Frenship 47 EP Coronado 43

Monterey 57 Aledo 38

Snyder 55 Iowa Park 35

Littlefield 50 Bushland 39

Shallowater 69 Spearman 51

Abernathy 59 Dimmitt 35

Floydada 75 Sudan 41

Vega 66 Lockney 54

Plains 61 Van Horn 59

Farwell 39 Post 37

New Deal 47 Olton 46 OT

Wink 57 Smyer 52

Tahoka 56 McCamey 45

Whitharral 49 Petersburg 37

Ropes 53 Grady 41

Sundown 66 Fort Hancock 52

Happy 45 Anton 35

Morton 58 Crosbyton 53

Hermleigh 55 Lueders-Avoca 43 OT

Paducah 68 Crowell 42

Aspermont 53 Ira 49 OT

Spur 60 Knox City 32

