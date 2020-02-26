Hoop Madness Playoff scores & highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness playoff scores for Boys and Girls from Tuesday night:
Girls
Regional Quarterfinals
Frenship 74 EP Pebble Hills 44
Hereford 54 Levelland 38
Idalou 68 Brownfield 37
Shallowater 45 Bushland 43
New Home 27 Sands 24
Nazareth 44 Higgins 25
Ropes 53 Whiteface 41
Boys
Bi-District
Frenship 47 EP Coronado 43
Monterey 57 Aledo 38
Snyder 55 Iowa Park 35
Littlefield 50 Bushland 39
Shallowater 69 Spearman 51
Abernathy 59 Dimmitt 35
Floydada 75 Sudan 41
Vega 66 Lockney 54
Plains 61 Van Horn 59
Farwell 39 Post 37
New Deal 47 Olton 46 OT
Wink 57 Smyer 52
Tahoka 56 McCamey 45
Whitharral 49 Petersburg 37
Ropes 53 Grady 41
Sundown 66 Fort Hancock 52
Happy 45 Anton 35
Morton 58 Crosbyton 53
Hermleigh 55 Lueders-Avoca 43 OT
Paducah 68 Crowell 42
Aspermont 53 Ira 49 OT
Spur 60 Knox City 32
