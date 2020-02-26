Lubbock teens involved in shooting near 76th Street and University Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have confirmed a shooting near 76th Street and University Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.
According to a witness who was driving the vehicle, her and 4 friends, who are all Monterey students, were driving south on University. She says they were stopped at a red light near the south loop and the suspect’s car, a white Camaro, stopped beside them.
The witness says the people in the Camaro got in a fight with her friend in the back seat about a month ago and they had been feuding since then.
Once they started driving again, the suspect in the Camaro started shooting at their car.
The witness says their blue SUV was hit several times. The victim, who was in the back seat, was hit in the back by one of the bullets.
The suspect’s car took off and the victim’s car stopped near 76th and University.
The witness said the victim’s brother came and got him and drove him to the hospital.
The witness said the suspect went to Monterey also, but had dropped out.
Only one person has been reported with injuries at this time, according to Lubbock Police.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
Police are questioning people near 76th Street and University Avenue currently.
