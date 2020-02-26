Lubbock Christian University to announce 7th University President

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University and the LCU Board of Trustees will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 27 to announce the appointment for the university’s seventh president.
The announcement will be made as part of the chapel program at the McDonald Moody Auditorium.
The conference will also be streamed live at LCU.edu/live and on the Lubbock Christian University Facebook page.
LCU PRESS CONFERENCE
Thursday, February 27, 2020
10 a.m.
LCU McDonald Moody Auditorium
5601 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407
*Interviews will be available for a time after the press conference.
