Lubbock High School hosts oath of enlistment from International Space Station

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock High School is a host site this morning, Wednesday, February 26, for the first-ever, nationwide live oath of enlistment ceremony from the International Space Station.
NASA Astronaut and U.S. Army Colonel Andrew Morgan will lead local high school students in the oath of enlistment for the Army and other military services. The program will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the live broadcast from the International Space Station scheduled to start at 11:50 a.m.
The event will be in the auditorium at Lubbock High School, 2004 19th St. Media representatives must check in through the front office. Digital Media Specialist Mary Onishi is representing the Lubbock ISD Communications and Community Relations Office at the event.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.