Lubbock ISD student athletes to sign letters of intent today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Lubbock ISD student athletes are signing their letters of intent to play collegiate sports this afternoon, Wednesday, February 26.
Monterey High School football player Damontrareis Lacy is signing to play football is Eastern New Mexico University.
The ceremony is at 1 p.m. in Plainsmen Alley at Monterey High School, 3211 47th St.
Coronado High School soccer players Kaylee Maddox and Makayla Herrell are signing in a ceremony at 3:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Coronado High School, 4910 29th Dr.
Kaylee is headed to Hardin-Simmons University and Makayla is attending St. Mary’s University.
